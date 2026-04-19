Fire we ignited in Namakkal turned delimitation into ashes, says Stalin

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: “The black flag we hoisted prior to the delimitation bill has brought down the saffron flag that BJP intended to hoist. The fire we ignited in Namakkal spread across the entire country and turned the delimitation plan to ashes,” said Chief Minister M K Stalin in Tiruppur on Saturday, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu will not believe NDA’s lies on women’s reservation bill.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mettupalayam, Stalin said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the BJP government has already implemented the women’s reservation bill in 2023; so what is the connection between this and the bill they planned to pass in the Parliament on Friday? There is no connection. Modi has himself accepted this. We do not need to provide any explanation about the issue since his speech has exposed it. Rather, I should thank the PM for campaigning for us.”

Calling the outcome a “half-victory”, Stalin, in a video message on X, said the fight was far from over. He demanded that the centre must bring in a constitutional amendment to freeze delimitation for another 25 years — until 2051, on the lines of the arrangement made in 2001 — and immediately implement the women’s reservation bill passed in 2023 based on the existing seat count, without attaching it to delimitation as a precondition.

He further noted that for the first time in 12 years, a constitutional amendment bill moved by the Modi government had been defeated in Parliament.

Targeting the concept of a “double-engine government”, Stalin said, “The lack of progress of the AIIMS in Madurai is a perfect example of the flawed double-engine government.”