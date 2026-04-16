CM Stalin hoists black flag, burns copy of delimitation Bill ahead of its tabling in Parliament

NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation Bill in Namakkal, intensifying his protest against the Centre’s move to table the legislation in Parliament.

The Chief Minister, who was in Namakkal to campaign for alliance candidates, led the demonstration dressed in black as a mark of resistance against what he described as an attempt to dilute Tamil Nadu’s political representation.

The symbolic protest is part of a larger statewide call given by him, urging people to hoist black flags at their homes, in streets, and at commercial establishments to express opposition.

After burning the Bill, slogans of “Tamil Nadu will fight” and “We will win together” were raised by the Chief Minister and others present.

A day earlier, Stalin had appealed for a united protest cutting across political lines. “This is not the protest of a single party, but of Tamil Nadu and for the rights of Tamils,” he said, urging citizens to raise their voices. He also warned that failing to do so now could weaken the State’s voice in Parliament.

In a detailed message, Stalin described delimitation as a “grave injustice” and a threat to federal principles, arguing that the proposed exercise would reduce the representation of southern states while increasing that of northern states. He questioned whether states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively controlled population growth and contributed significantly to national development, were being “punished” through the move.

He also held consultations with DMK MPs to reach out to leaders across states and evolve a coordinated strategy to counter the move, stressing that it is a national issue requiring collective resistance.

The Delimitation Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

In a strongly worded post later on X, Stalin said, “Today, I have reignited that fire by burning a copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag. This fire will spread across Tamil Nadu, rise in resistance, and bring the BJP’s arrogance to its knees.”