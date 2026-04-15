'Punishment for progress?': Stalin sharpens attack on delimitation plan, calls for state-wide black flag stir

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin intensified his criticism of the Union government’s proposed delimitation exercise, calling it a "historic injustice" against southern states and calling for black flag protests across the state on Thursday.

He questioned whether the southern states were being "punished for contributing to India’s progress" and warned that the move had triggered widespread anger across the region.

Stalin also held an emergency meeting of DMK MPs on Wednesday to devise a strategy to reach out to MPs across states to counter the proposed amendment, which he termed as "grave danger."

In a post on X, the DMK chief said, "the sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us... This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people. I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy."