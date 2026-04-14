'TN’s final warning': Stalin threatens Centre with anti-delimitation agitation if southern states are harmed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the Union government over the proposed delimitation exercise, stating that the state would launch a massive agitation if its interests were harmed or if southern states were disproportionately affected.
His remarks come ahead of the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16 to discuss amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement one-third reservation for women in Parliament.
In a video message posted on X, Stalin said the Union government intends to bulldoze through a constitutional amendment on delimitation. He also questioned the timing of the special session.
"This special session is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal"
"From the very beginning, we have consistently cautioned against this. We have created awareness among the people. Not only in Tamil Nadu, but across India, we brought together Chief Ministers of states that stand to be affected, as well as leaders of major political parties, and convened a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai," he said.
Stating that more time had been sought to present concerns to the Centre, Stalin said, "we sought time for Members of Parliament from various parties to meet the Prime Minister in person and present our concerns. Even that was denied. This hurried attempt to push through delimitation is a blatant assault on democracy by the BJP government. More than that, it is a direct assault on the rights of states. We do not even know how this delimitation exercise is going to be carried out."
The Chief Minister further said Tamil Nadu and other southern States had earlier followed population control and family planning measures as advised by the Centre, but were now facing potential consequences for it.
The DMK president warned that Tamil Nadu would not remain silent if the State’s interests were harmed or if southern States were disproportionately affected by delimitation.
"India will once again witness the spirit of the DMK of the 1950s and 1960s. Do not mistake this for a threat. This is a warning. Even if you choose to interpret it as a threat, it does not concern us. Yes, this is a warning issued from Tamil Nadu," he said.
Ahead of the State Assembly polls, the Chief Minister said elections and the exercise of power were secondary.
"We are a people of self-respect. For us, principles matter. The rights of states matter. These are the living ideals bequeathed to us by Perarignar Anna and Muthamizharignar Kalaignar. If you imagine that you can wrong Tamil Nadu and move on as usual, you are mistaken."
Invoking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Stalin said, "On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, I say this with utmost solemnity: If Tamil Nadu is affected, we will make the entire nation take notice. Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi, I repeat, this is the final warning issued to you from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win. Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win."
(With inputs from ANI)