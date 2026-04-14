'TN’s final warning': Stalin threatens Centre with anti-delimitation agitation if southern states are harmed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the Union government over the proposed delimitation exercise, stating that the state would launch a massive agitation if its interests were harmed or if southern states were disproportionately affected.

His remarks come ahead of the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16 to discuss amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

In a video message posted on X, Stalin said the Union government intends to bulldoze through a constitutional amendment on delimitation. He also questioned the timing of the special session.

"This special session is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal"

"From the very beginning, we have consistently cautioned against this. We have created awareness among the people. Not only in Tamil Nadu, but across India, we brought together Chief Ministers of states that stand to be affected, as well as leaders of major political parties, and convened a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai," he said.