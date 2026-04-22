CM-faces end campaign with appeal, attack, assurance

CHENNAI: The high-pitched campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections ended on Tuesday evening, with last-minute promises and appeals to voters and attack on opponents by leaders of various parties.

While Chief Minister MK Stalin and TVK president Vijay concluded their campaigns in Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and NTK leader Seeman wrapped up their outreach in Salem and Karaikudi, respectively. The next 48 hours will be a no-campaign silence period.

The CM, in his Kolathur constituency, sought votes for his performance and mandate to continue for the next five years “to fulfil more dreams”. In his concluding message, Stalin highlighted his government’s welfare schemes, impetus for education, and strong economic growth, while admitting “minor” shortcomings. He stressed on social justice, opposition to anti-state centre’s policies (especially delimitation), and TN’s fight for rights, culture, and minorities.

In a video message posted on ‘X’, Stalin said that development with social justice would be his primary goal. “I will always be a danger to those who want to deceive Tamil Nadu and want to hinder its growth,” Stalin said, appealing to voters to choose ‘rising sun’ symbol and symbols of other Secular Progressive Alliance candidates for good governance to continue.