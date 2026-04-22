CM-faces end campaign with appeal, attack, assurance

CHENNAI: The high-pitched campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections ended on Tuesday evening, with last-minute promises and appeals to voters and attack on opponents by leaders of various parties.
While Chief Minister MK Stalin and TVK president Vijay concluded their campaigns in Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and NTK leader Seeman wrapped up their outreach in Salem and Karaikudi, respectively. The next 48 hours will be a no-campaign silence period.
The CM, in his Kolathur constituency, sought votes for his performance and mandate to continue for the next five years “to fulfil more dreams”. In his concluding message, Stalin highlighted his government’s welfare schemes, impetus for education, and strong economic growth, while admitting “minor” shortcomings. He stressed on social justice, opposition to anti-state centre’s policies (especially delimitation), and TN’s fight for rights, culture, and minorities.
In a video message posted on ‘X’, Stalin said that development with social justice would be his primary goal. “I will always be a danger to those who want to deceive Tamil Nadu and want to hinder its growth,” Stalin said, appealing to voters to choose ‘rising sun’ symbol and symbols of other Secular Progressive Alliance candidates for good governance to continue.
Palaniswami, just two hours before the end of campaign, made 10 more electoral promises targeting women, youth, and farmers. “War rooms” in all district headquarters to curb violence against women, Rs 10,000 subsidy each to 10 lakh unemployed youth for buying two-wheelers, 50% cut in monthly charge for government cable TV, and MSP for mangoes were among the notable promises. Palaniswami, in a video message targeting first-time voters, explained in detail the welfare schemes implemented by past AIADMK regimes.
Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to them not to waste their votes on any other party, but to cast their votes for the AIADMK alliance.
Closing his campaign in Chennai, TVK president Vijay called on voters to “send Stalin home” and tried to position his party as the “only genuine alternative” to both the ruling DMK and the BJP-backed AIADMK alliance.
Without naming AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay sarcastically described him as the one who had faced electoral defeats 10 times and dared him to contest in any constituency other than Edappadi.
Vijay also accused Stalin government of raising taxes on everything from property and water to garbage collection, while burdening the state with an unprecedented Rs 5 lakh crore debt. He made a fervent appeal to voters to give him one chance.
NTK leader Seeman, in his concluding campaign in Karaikudi, criticised the functioning of national and state parties in Tamil Nadu. He charged that electoral politics had become increasingly money-driven and value-less.
Taking a strong exception to the freebie culture, Seeman promised comprehensive reforms and improved access to quality healthcare if the NTK is voted to power.
Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a message, said he might lose the election, but ‘betrayal’ should not win. “Even if my own blood becomes poison for me, my cadres will be my medicine to cure that. I appeal to the people to defeat the Anbumani faction in all 18 constituencies.
Let them bite the dust,” he added. Meanwhile, the Chennai City Civil Court has barred the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss from using the name of S Ramadoss and his photos in campaigns.
The ECI had already instructed that no election-related material should be publicly displayed through electronic media, including television, FM radio, social media, SMS or the internet during the silence period.