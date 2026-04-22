Rs 500 cash bundles seized from aide of Mylapore DMK candidate

Bundles of Rs 500 cash notes were seized from the residence of an aide of the DMK candidate for the Mylapore assembly constituency by the election commission's flying squad on Wednesday.

The money was seized from the Mandavelipakkam residence of Sathyamurthy, an aide of the DMK candidate Dha Velu. According to police, evidence that the money was stashed to be distributed to entice the voters was also obtained from the spot.

Confirming the incident, Chennai District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran said the matter has been forwarded to the officials concerned.

"With the assistance of the flying squad, an inspection was conducted and necessary action has been taken," the DEO said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

The cash has been handed over to the Income Tax department for a detailed investigation, the police said.

Velu is pitted against BJP candidate and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and TVK candidate P Venkataramanan, though there are totally 19 candidates in fray from this seat for the April 23 Assembly election.

BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy demanded that Velu be "disqualified" from contesting the election as several crores of rupees meant for distribution have been found in one of his aide's house by ECI.

(With inputs from PTI)