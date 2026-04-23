Accessibility gaps mar polling experience for PwDs, elderly across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the elderly at polling booths across Tamil Nadu was a mixed bag on Thursday, with several voters reporting significant hurdles that prevented them from casting ballots independently, despite the Election Commission assuring the Madras High Court that minimum assured facilities, including permanent ramps, would be provided in all booths.

Sandeep Paul, a wheelchair-bound resident of Alandur, had a difficult experience at CSI Primary School, where a makeshift ramp made of mud covered with red cloth had been set up at an under-construction building.

"The ramp was too steep and uneven. Two people had to push me. After that, there was a corridor and two steps at the entrance of the ballot room. I had to be lifted. I couldn't reach the ballot, and an official lifted the EVM for me, compromising secrecy," he said.

Seconding him, 50-year-old A Prabhakar, who voted at Chennai Primary School in MGR Nagar, described his experience as "nightmarish".

"The ballot room was barely 5 ft wide, while my wheelchair was around 3 ft wide. Once inside, there was no space for me to turn due to tables and chairs. An official had to cast the vote for me as I couldn't reach the EVM. There was also a step at the entrance," he said, adding that a ramp was present at the centre of the polling station.

R Kannan (51), a voter from Egmore with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 3), said he was offered a postal ballot, but his 78-year-old mother, N Kumari, a breast cancer survivor who has undergone knee surgery and suffers from varicose veins, could not vote as they could not proceed with the postal ballot process.

"Officials said I had to submit a request letter to the returning officer. With my condition, I cannot manage that, and my mother cannot travel. It's not worth the pain," he said.

Stating that there was no facility to apply for postal voting online, he noted that they had no one to assist them with the process and that the alternative of submitting letters was cumbersome.

Eighty-three-year-old Sabita Radhakrishnan, who runs the NGO for the elderly, 'Udhavi', said officials had promised to collect her vote through postal ballot but did not turn up. "They came for someone else in the building, but not me. I arranged a wheelchair and a vehicle and voted. The booth experience was smooth," she said.

Gnana Bharathi, a PwD who voted at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar, said the school had five booths. While one booth had a permanent accessible ramp, the muddy entrance made it difficult for PwDs.

Three other booths had steep ramps, and one of them, made of plywood, was so steep that the presiding officer himself threw it away, she added.

At Thiruthangal Nadar College in Selaivayal (Perambur constituency), only one volunteer was deployed despite nearly 10 booths operating in two sections.

Though ramps were available at corridor ends, steps and lack of access to individual rooms restricted movement, especially amid crowds.

Saidhunisha H (38), a polio-affected voter, said police asked her relatives to carry her along with the wheelchair to the booth. "Arrangements could have been better. At least next time, accessibility should improve," she said.