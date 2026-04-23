Tamil Nadu records 85.14 per cent voter turnout, five districts miss 80 per cent mark

With Karur registering the highest voting percentage of 92.62 and Kanniyakumari registering the lowest at 75.61, the overall voter turnout in Tamil Nadu reached a record 85.14 percent as of 10:30 PM on Thursday. Five districts remained below the 80 percent mark.

The districts that could not cross 80 per cent turnout include Tirunelveli (77.94 per cent), Nilgiris (78.96 per cent), Sivaganga (76.66 per cent), Ramanathapuram (77.03 per cent) and Kanniyakumar (75.61).

In Karur district, all the four constituencies crossed the 90 per cent mark, with Karur constituency and Kulithalai securing 93.38 and 92.79 respectively.

In Chennai district, Perambur constituency, where TVK chief Vijay is contesting, saw the highest turnout of 89.73 per cent compared to 11 other constituencies in the state capital.

The Mylapore assembly constituency registered the lowest at 74.89 in the district.