Tamil Nadu records 85.14 per cent voter turnout, five districts miss 80 per cent mark

With Karur registering the highest voting percentage of 92.62 and Kanniyakumari registering the lowest at 75.61, the overall voter turnout in Tamil Nadu reached a record 85.14 percent as of 10:30 PM on Thursday. Five districts remained below the 80 percent mark.
The districts that could not cross 80 per cent turnout include Tirunelveli (77.94 per cent), Nilgiris (78.96 per cent), Sivaganga (76.66 per cent), Ramanathapuram (77.03 per cent) and Kanniyakumar (75.61).
In Karur district, all the four constituencies crossed the 90 per cent mark, with Karur constituency and Kulithalai securing 93.38 and 92.79 respectively.
In Chennai district, Perambur constituency, where TVK chief Vijay is contesting, saw the highest turnout of 89.73 per cent compared to 11 other constituencies in the state capital.
The Mylapore assembly constituency registered the lowest at 74.89 in the district.
Among major cities, Chennai registered 83.73 per cent polling, while Madurai saw 80.55 per cent, Coimbatore 84.76 per cent and Tiruchirappalli district 85.43 percent polling.
Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, saw 86.11 polling till 10.30 PM.
At Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, here, it was 84.34 per cent.
Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is trying his luck for the second time from this city constituency.
Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 92.09 per cent.
AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional turf and is being challenged by the DMK, while actor Vijay's TVK is backing an independent after the party nominee's poll papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny.
In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting, 81.77 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm.
Vijay is also contesting in Perambur constituency in Chennai.
The Karaikudi constituency in Sivaganga district where Seeman of NTK contested, has recorded only 74.55 per cent voter turnout.
(With inputs from PTI)