Beyond fan clubs: Why Vijay’s TVK is adopting a corporate-style candidate selection process

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has begun an extensive candidate interview and screening process for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as it prepares for its first major electoral test in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. The exercise marks a crucial stage in the party’s transformation from a political platform built around a popular film star into an organisation attempting to compete across the state’s highly structured electoral landscape.
By planning to field candidates in most of Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies, Vijay’s TVK is signalling that it intends to compete as a statewide political force rather than a marginal player.
The interviews are being conducted at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, where aspirants from across Tamil Nadu have been appearing before the leadership. Thousands of applications have reportedly been submitted by individuals seeking the party’s nomination, including former members of established political parties, leaders from Vijay’s long-standing fan club network, local activists and newcomers hoping to capitalise on the emergence of a new political force in the state. The overwhelming response illustrates the degree of political curiosity and expectation surrounding the party, even before it has formally contested a major election.
Unlike the informal candidate selection practices often associated with smaller or newly formed parties, TVK has attempted to present the process as a structured evaluation exercise. Aspirants are being assessed through direct interactions with the leadership, during which they are asked about their social influence within the constituency, their ability to mobilise voters, their familiarity with local grievances and development issues, and their preparedness to run a full-scale electoral campaign. The discussions are also intended to gauge whether candidates can effectively communicate the party’s political messaging and translate Vijay’s public appeal into tangible electoral support at the constituency level.
The interviews also serve a broader organisational purpose. By personally meeting aspirants and examining their credentials.
"Vijay is trying to build a cadre structure that extends beyond his film fan base. For decades, his fan clubs have functioned as a loose network engaged in welfare activities and promotional campaigns related to his films. The current screening exercise is an attempt to convert this social network into a more disciplined political organisation capable of functioning during a high-stakes electoral contest. In effect, the process is meant to identify individuals who can move from fan-club activism to structured political mobilisation," says a party insider, who doesn't want to be identified.
Another important dimension of the interviews is the evaluation of a candidate’s public reputation and political credibility. Party strategists appear keen to avoid the perception that ticket distribution will be based purely on loyalty to the star leader. Instead, aspirants are being questioned about their engagement with local communities, their visibility in civic issues and their ability to command respect across caste and social groups in the constituency. In a state where local influence networks often determine electoral outcomes, the party is attempting to assess whether its prospective candidates possess the social capital required to compete with seasoned politicians from established parties.
Financial preparedness is also believed to be an important element of the screening process.
"Elections in Tamil Nadu involve intense campaign activity and significant logistical expenditure, and a party contesting all constituencies must rely on candidates who can sustain a long campaign," say party sources.
While the leadership has not publicly emphasised this factor, the practical realities of electoral politics make financial capacity an unavoidable part of candidate selection. At the same time, the party leadership appears conscious of the need to balance resources with credibility in order to avoid criticism that its nominations are being influenced primarily by financial considerations.
The candidate interview process is unfolding in phases, with groups of aspirants from different constituencies being called to Chennai for interaction with the leadership panel. Although senior party office-bearers are involved in the evaluation, Vijay himself is closely overseeing the exercise, reinforcing the perception that the party remains highly centralised around its founder. The final selection of candidates is expected to rest largely with him, a decision-making structure that reflects the early stage of the party’s organisational evolution.
The significance of this process lies not only in choosing candidates but also in shaping the identity of the party ahead of the election. Tamil Nadu’s political arena has long been dominated by the powerful Dravidian parties that have developed deep organisational networks over decades. For a new entrant such as TVK, the challenge is not merely to attract attention but to build a credible electoral machinery that can compete with these entrenched structures. Candidate selection therefore becomes a strategic exercise aimed at identifying individuals capable of bridging the gap between a charismatic leader and the complex realities of constituency politics.
The interviews also help the leadership test the political mood across the state. Through interactions with aspirants from various districts, the party gains insights into local issues, voter expectations and the resonance of Vijay’s political messaging. This feedback loop may play an important role in shaping the party’s campaign themes and policy positions as it moves closer to the election.
At a symbolic level, Vijay’s direct involvement in interviewing aspirants sends a message about discipline and seriousness within the new party. It signals that the organisation intends to build a carefully curated team rather than rely solely on the emotional appeal of its founder. For supporters, it reinforces the perception that the party is attempting to create a different style of politics centred on scrutiny and accountability.
Yet the exercise also highlights the scale of the challenge ahead. Selecting credible candidates across all constituencies in a politically competitive state requires balancing a wide range of factors including caste equations, regional dynamics, personal loyalty, organisational strength and campaign resources. Established parties have spent decades perfecting these calculations, while TVK must attempt to do so in a much shorter time frame.
For Vijay, the candidate interview process represents the first real test of his political leadership. His popularity as a film star has already created significant public curiosity about his political ambitions. The next step is to demonstrate that this popularity can be translated into an organisational framework capable of contesting and potentially influencing the outcome of a state election. The way TVK builds its candidate list will therefore be watched closely, as it may reveal whether the party can evolve from a celebrity-driven movement into a structured political force within Tamil Nadu’s complex electoral landscape.