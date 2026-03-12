Beyond fan clubs: Why Vijay’s TVK is adopting a corporate-style candidate selection process

Financial preparedness is also believed to be an important element of the screening process.

"Elections in Tamil Nadu involve intense campaign activity and significant logistical expenditure, and a party contesting all constituencies must rely on candidates who can sustain a long campaign," say party sources.

While the leadership has not publicly emphasised this factor, the practical realities of electoral politics make financial capacity an unavoidable part of candidate selection. At the same time, the party leadership appears conscious of the need to balance resources with credibility in order to avoid criticism that its nominations are being influenced primarily by financial considerations.

The candidate interview process is unfolding in phases, with groups of aspirants from different constituencies being called to Chennai for interaction with the leadership panel. Although senior party office-bearers are involved in the evaluation, Vijay himself is closely overseeing the exercise, reinforcing the perception that the party remains highly centralised around its founder. The final selection of candidates is expected to rest largely with him, a decision-making structure that reflects the early stage of the party’s organisational evolution.

The significance of this process lies not only in choosing candidates but also in shaping the identity of the party ahead of the election. Tamil Nadu’s political arena has long been dominated by the powerful Dravidian parties that have developed deep organisational networks over decades. For a new entrant such as TVK, the challenge is not merely to attract attention but to build a credible electoral machinery that can compete with these entrenched structures. Candidate selection therefore becomes a strategic exercise aimed at identifying individuals capable of bridging the gap between a charismatic leader and the complex realities of constituency politics.

The interviews also help the leadership test the political mood across the state. Through interactions with aspirants from various districts, the party gains insights into local issues, voter expectations and the resonance of Vijay’s political messaging. This feedback loop may play an important role in shaping the party’s campaign themes and policy positions as it moves closer to the election.

At a symbolic level, Vijay’s direct involvement in interviewing aspirants sends a message about discipline and seriousness within the new party. It signals that the organisation intends to build a carefully curated team rather than rely solely on the emotional appeal of its founder. For supporters, it reinforces the perception that the party is attempting to create a different style of politics centred on scrutiny and accountability.

Yet the exercise also highlights the scale of the challenge ahead. Selecting credible candidates across all constituencies in a politically competitive state requires balancing a wide range of factors including caste equations, regional dynamics, personal loyalty, organisational strength and campaign resources. Established parties have spent decades perfecting these calculations, while TVK must attempt to do so in a much shorter time frame.

For Vijay, the candidate interview process represents the first real test of his political leadership. His popularity as a film star has already created significant public curiosity about his political ambitions. The next step is to demonstrate that this popularity can be translated into an organisational framework capable of contesting and potentially influencing the outcome of a state election. The way TVK builds its candidate list will therefore be watched closely, as it may reveal whether the party can evolve from a celebrity-driven movement into a structured political force within Tamil Nadu’s complex electoral landscape.