Police deny permission for Vijay’s TVK rally in Perambur over 'crowd concern'

Police have refused permission for Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to hold a rally in Perambur, to kick start his campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, on Saturday (March 28), sources said.

Vijay has condemned the denial of police permission for the rally calling it a "Fascist attack on democracy" and a "blatant oppression by the DMK government."

The party had planned to campaign at MKB Nagar in Perambur at 10 am However, police cited concerns over potential untoward incidents if the crowd exceeded 3,000 people. Authorities have instead asked the party to select an alternative venue and reapply for permission.

As reported by this website earlier, Vijay is likely to contest either from Perambur in North Chennai or Tiruchirappalli (East).

The TVK leader faces the Karur stampede case which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The stampede on September 27, 2025, during a rally addressed by Vijay had claimed 41 lives.

Earlier, a candidate introduction meeting scheduled for Friday was also cancelled due to delays in obtaining approval, sources said.

Meanwhile, Chennai District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran has advised all political parties to submit online applications for campaign-related permissions at least 48 hours in advance.