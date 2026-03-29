TN polls: VCK announces candidates for 8 seats; Thol Thirumavalavan to contest from Kattumannarkoil

CHENNAI: DMK ally VCK on Sunday announced its candidates for eight Assembly constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu polls.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan said he would contest from the Kattumannarkoil reserved seat.
Thirumavalavan is currently a Member of Parliament from the Chidambaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
In a social media post, he also named candidates for seven other seats, including Tindivanam, Arakkonam, and Periyakulam reserved constituencies.
As part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), VCK has been allotted eight seats, six of which are reserved.
Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala announced 21 candidates on behalf of her party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
The seats include Tiruchirappalli East, Mannargudi, and Srirangam, with three seats allotted to two of her allies.