TN polls: VCK announces candidates for 8 seats; Thol Thirumavalavan to contest from Kattumannarkoil

CHENNAI: DMK ally VCK on Sunday announced its candidates for eight Assembly constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu polls.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan said he would contest from the Kattumannarkoil reserved seat.

Thirumavalavan is currently a Member of Parliament from the Chidambaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In a social media post, he also named candidates for seven other seats, including Tindivanam, Arakkonam, and Periyakulam reserved constituencies.