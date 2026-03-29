DMK manifesto raises women’s aid to Rs 2,000, breakfast scheme till class 8 and Rs 8,000 Illatharasi coupon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, announcing key welfare measures, including the expansion of the breakfast scheme to class 8 and an increase in monthly assistance for women to Rs 2,000.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, the DMK president said Tamil Nadu had emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, highlighting the rollout of welfare schemes and expressing confidence that the DMK would return to power for a seventh term.

Stalin said that while the party’s manifesto is normally the “hero”, this time it would be the “superstar”, adding that no other state in India had implemented welfare schemes as effectively as Tamil Nadu and describing it as a model for others, while outlining a 10-year vision focused on welfare and development.

Among the slew of welfare schemes aimed at women was the expansion of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’, under which women, currently receiving Rs 1,000 per month, will have the amount raised to Rs 2,000.

The party also announced the ‘Illatharasi’ scheme, a coupon worth Rs 8,000 for women to choose and buy new or replace household items such as televisions. Women who are members of self-help groups would be provided bank loan assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh, with a subsidy and without collateral, to support entrepreneurship.