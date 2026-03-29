Vijay factor heats up Tiruchy East contest amid minority vote play

TIRUCHY: The entry of TVK chief Vijay into the Tiruchy (East) Assembly constituency has set the stage for a keen contest, with the DMK and a sizeable minority vote base shaping the dynamics.

According to the latest electoral roll, Tiruchy East has a total of 2,17,397 voters, comprising 1,04,883 men and 1,12,460 women. The constituency, which largely falls under the Tiruchy Corporation, covers 23 wards and remains one of the key urban battlegrounds, including Gandhi Market, Rockfort, and surrounding areas.

Tiruchy East is known for its sizeable Christian and Muslim population, apart from a strong presence of urban middle-class and working-class voters. The DMK has leveraged this social composition through Inigo S. Irudayaraj, the sitting MLA and founder of the Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, who enjoys a notable grassroots connect among Christian communities.

The AIADMK has fielded G. Rajasekaran, a new face in electoral politics. He serves as the secretary of Indra Ganesan College of Engineering, a well-known private engineering institution in the city. Party insiders say his organisational role and local networks are expected to aid cadre mobilisation. Meanwhile, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has nominated Dr. Krishnasamy.

The constituency has historically swung between the Dravidian majors. While AIADMK’s Vellamandi N. Natarajan won in 2016, riding the wave of J. Jayalalithaa, the DMK reclaimed the seat in 2021 with a decisive margin.

With Vijay now attempting to tap into the youth and minority vote bank, and traditional players relying on their established networks, Tiruchy East is poised for a closely watched electoral battle.