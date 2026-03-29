Vijay to enter poll fray from Perambur, Trichy east; TVK releases candidate list

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said "it will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

The actor-turned-politician also announced the the party’s first list of candidates for the Assembly polls. At the party’s candidate introduction meeting, he named senior leaders as candidates.

General secretary N Anand will contest from T Nagar, treasurer Venkataraman from Mylapore, and election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam. Deputy general secretaries CTR Nirmal Kumar and Raj Mohan will contest from Tirupparankundram and Egmore respectively.

Among new entrants, expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who recently joined TVK, will contest from Gobichettipalayam. Former IRS officer and party propaganda secretary KG Arunraj has been named candidate from Tiruchengode.

Vijay announced that unemployed graduates above 29 years would receive a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 if the party comes to power.

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.

Vijay asserted that the main electoral battle was between his “people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance.” He also slammed the ruling alliance, calling it a “patch-up.” "I have selected as candidates, those who would stand with people," he said.

Criticising the ruling alliance partners, he said the People Welfare Alliance, comprising Left parties, MDMK and DMDK, had joined the DMK-led front, adding that it was formed by “piecing together broken glass pieces.”

Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.