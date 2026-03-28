TVK chief Vijay urges ECI to transfer officials who obstruct party's election work

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI), through Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, to transfer certain officials, claiming that they were obstructing TVK's election work.

Vijay called on the CEO at the State secretariat and submitted a detailed representation to her. This is the first time that Vijay visited the Secretariat after launching his political party.

Talking to reporters, TVK's senior leader, KA Sengottaiyan, alleged that the party's election campaign-related works were being deliberately obstructed by certain higher officials and demanded that they be transferred.

"In West Bengal, numerous officials have been transferred after the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was notified. But why is there a fear in Tamil Nadu to transfer the officials who have been serving continuously in one place for three to four years?" he asked.

Sengottaiyan said the party had sought permission for Vijay's campaign in five places in Chennai, 48 hours before the scheduled time of the events. However, the party was not given permission to campaign in Perambur.