TVK chief Vijay urges ECI to transfer officials who obstruct party's election work

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI), through Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, to transfer certain officials, claiming that they were obstructing TVK's election work.
Vijay called on the CEO at the State secretariat and submitted a detailed representation to her. This is the first time that Vijay visited the Secretariat after launching his political party.
Talking to reporters, TVK's senior leader, KA Sengottaiyan, alleged that the party's election campaign-related works were being deliberately obstructed by certain higher officials and demanded that they be transferred.
"In West Bengal, numerous officials have been transferred after the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was notified. But why is there a fear in Tamil Nadu to transfer the officials who have been serving continuously in one place for three to four years?" he asked.
Sengottaiyan said the party had sought permission for Vijay's campaign in five places in Chennai, 48 hours before the scheduled time of the events. However, the party was not given permission to campaign in Perambur.
Sengottaiyan added that the Perambur Returning Officer had received a letter in person, seeking permission. He alleged that pits were dug up at one of the sites proposed by TVK, and consequently, permission was denied.
He said everyone knew how the leaders of the ruling party, as well as those of the opposition parties, were engaging in the campaign, and that the state government was extending full cooperation.
"The Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition conduct road shows. But the TVK is being prevented from conducting a campaign at a specific location. This is nothing but crippling the TVK. In particular, everyone knows under whose leadership the Returning Officer here is functioning," he said.
However, the Perambur Returning Officer and the District Election Officer of Chennai district on Friday denied allegations of bias and said permission was rejected for safety reasons since the spot cannot accommodate 3,000 people, for which TVK had sought permission.
The DEO said that the road was dug up for urgent repair work by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and it had nothing to do with the denial of permission. The work was completed swiftly, the DEO said.
"All our work is being brought to a halt. Senior officials are responsible for this. We have specifically requested that those officials be replaced. Here, the Returning Officers function under the control of the Corporation Commissioner," Sengottaiyan added.