Campaign permission-related matters under EC domain; why blame us?: DMK hits back at Vijay

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday hit back at TVK chief Vijay for claiming that the police was blocking his campaign at the behest of the ruling party, saying matters related to giving permission for public meeting wrests with the Election Commission.

Why would he then hold the DMK responsible, senior party leader and Health Minister Ma Saubramanian asked.

"Whether it is a public meeting or a street corner meeting, only the Election Commission gives permission. You have to apply for permission 48 hours prior to the proposed event, otherwise it will be rejected. That being the case, how can the DMK government be held responsible?" he told reporters here.

Vijay claimed on Friday that the state administration and the police were blocking his party's election campaign in Chennai, a move he described as a "fascist attack on democracy."

He had blamed the ruling DMK for the refusal of permission and alleged that certain officials were acting as "servants of the ruling party" to suppress the democratic rights of a new political movement.