DMK leader Kanimozhi says schemes for women 'social investment; aimed at securing social justice'

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Monday slammed what she described as attempts to dub welfare schemes as "freebies" and asserted that initiatives like fare-free bus travel for women were "social investment, aimed at securing social justice".

Quoting economists, the senior DMK leader said when money is put on the hands of people, it acts as a stimulus, helps increase their buying power and supports economic growth.

Citing the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance to women (2021-26), implemented by the DMK regime, she said it helps enhance the spending power of the beneficiaries and aids the local economy.

On the fare-free bus services for women, the Lok Sabha MP said it is a social investment; it to secure social justice.

"May be those who think that social justice must not get created may criticise it," she told reporters.

She said the bus travel for women scheme helps them travel in connection with their work requirements and thus supports them secure financial independence.

Her party has fulfilled 404 out of 505 poll assurances made in 2021, ahead of the Assembly polls.

Also, several schemes not covered in the manifesto issued then, such as the CM's Breakfast Scheme for school children have been implemented during the past 5 years, she added.