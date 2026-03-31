Tamil Nadu Elections

Stalin kicks off campaign in Tiruvarur, alleges BJP “intimidated” Palaniswami

Formally introducing candidates of his party and that of allies and seeking support for them, the DMK chief said the NDA's sole purpose was to hinder Tamil Nadu's development.
Election flying squad officials check the vehicle of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Saliamangalam junction on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway as he proceeds to Tiruvarur for an election campaign, in Tiruchirappalli, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
Election flying squad officials check the vehicle of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Saliamangalam junction on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway as he proceeds to Tiruvarur for an election campaign, in Tiruchirappalli, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.Photo| PTI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUVARUR: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched his campaign here for the April 23 Assembly polls, attacking AIADMK chief Palaniswami as a leader lacking long-term vision and understanding.

Formally introducing candidates from his party and its allies while seeking support for them, the DMK chief said the NDA’s sole aim was to hinder Tamil Nadu’s development.

He alleged that NDA's objective was to "destroy" the development brought about by the Dravidian model.

"This is the purpose of the NDA alliance. The BJP, which leads the NDA, has bought the AIADMK because they do not have the strength to oppose us in Tamil Nadu."

"NDA is in TN to lose, the Assembly polls is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NDA," he said.

The BJP has reined in AIADMK in its "slave alliance" by easily "intimidating" AIADMK chief Palaniswami.

After DMK rally, CM Stalin walked on the streets of Tiruvarur and interacted with people and sought votes.

Election flying squad officials check the vehicle of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Saliamangalam junction on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway as he proceeds to Tiruvarur for an election campaign, in Tiruchirappalli, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
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Tamil Nadu elections 2026

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