'Teach Palaniswami a lesson' in election, ensure DMK 2.0 regime formation: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Continuing his tirade against AIADMK chief Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the people to "teach a lesson" to Palaniswami for attempting to bring the BJP to the state and ensure a decisive mandate to the DMK-led alliance for the party's 2.O regime in the state.

Addressing a poll campaign in Tiruvannamalai, about 195 km from Chennai, the DMK youth wing leader said the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu was a combat between Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Secular Progress Alliance and the AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, who wanted to "bring" the BJP to the state.

"The TN polls are a contest between our CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While we are striving hard to develop the state and launch numerous initiatives on the welfare front, Palaniswami wants to bring the BJP here. He is an apt slave to PM Modi. As I said earlier, Palaniswami is a "savage" follower of the Prime Minister," Udhayanidhi said.