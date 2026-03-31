TVK candidate in Chennai's Poonamallee accused of sexual harassment, he alleges DMK conspiracy

A woman functionary of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has accused the party's Tiruvallur South district secretary R Prakasam of sexual harassment.

Prakasam is also the TVK’s candidate from Chennai’s Poonamallee constituency.

The woman alleged that Prakasam inappropriately touched her at a wedding around six months ago and later threatened her when she confronted him.

"You are a lady, and if you do anything to damage my name, we will do anything,” Prakasam allegedly warned the woman after the incident.

The woman further said that she has evidence from the wedding to support her claims.

She and her husband later filed a complaint with the Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police, following which a case was registered against Prakasam under multiple sections.

Police are currently verifying the allegations made by the party functionary.