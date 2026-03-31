TVK chief Vijay, cadre booked for roadshow violating poll code in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai City Police have booked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay and his party cadre for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and traffic regulations during a roadshow in the city.

The case comes a day after Vijay launched his election campaign in Perambur following the filing of his nomination papers, holding a series of outreach programmes across north Chennai that drew large crowds.

The case was registered by the Peravallur police based on a complaint from an officer of the Static Surveillance Team in the Kolathur Assembly constituency. According to the complaint, around 3,000 TVK cadre gathered on Monday along SRP Koil South Street up to Peravallur Junction, holding party flags and obstructing vehicular movement.

Police said Vijay arrived in a campaign vehicle around 3.40 pm, after which the crowd swelled to nearly 5,000, further disrupting traffic and blocking public movement.

Around 30 loudspeakers were reportedly installed along the roadside, with slogans raised at high volume while Vijay campaigned till about 3.45 pm. A roadshow was also conducted, worsening congestion in the area.

The police have registered a case under sections related to unlawful assembly, public nuisance, obstruction to public movement, and violation of permitted conditions.