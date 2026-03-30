Does a government exist (here)? Does it function?: Vijay after filing papers from Perambur

TVK chief Vijay on Monday filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency in Chennai before appealing to people to vote for the party's whistle symbol on April 23 and give him a shot at forming the government.

Vijay declared assets of ₹520 crore in all—with movable assets being valued at ₹405 crore and immovable assets at ₹115 crore.

After filing his nomination, Vijay, in an address from his open-top campaign vehicle, reiterated the charge that the ruling DMK was an evil force.

"We have to save Tamil Nadu. Who is responsible for this plight? The evil force DMK is the reason for this situation, Stalin sir is the reason," he alleged.

Vijay also told the crowd that he had quit his life of comfort and joined politics to repay his debt of gratitude to them.

"I have endured all the pain and came (joined politics) only for you. I will never lie, never deceive you," he declared.