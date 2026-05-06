Vijay’s TVK seeks DMK allies VCK, CPM and CPI support to form government

CHENNAI: Falling 11 seats short, Vijay-led TVK has formally written to to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPM and CPI on Wednesday seeking its support to form the government.

TVK has won in 108 seats, with only 107 MLAs since Vijay had contested and won in two seats.

VCK sources confirmed that the party had officially received a letter from TVK requesting its backing.

However, a senior VCK leader said the party would take a call on the matter at a high-level meeting to be held in Chennai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CPI and CPM to convene the party’s executive committee meeting in a couple of days to take a call on extending the support to TVK.

The move came after the Congress formally extended its support to TVK to form the government, giving Vijay’s party a crucial boost in its bid to stake claim to power.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Congress took the call after a day long deliberation within the party at the State and National level and took the call at a late night virtual meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders.

Congress has won five seats, while VCK, CPM and CPI have won two seats each, totalling 11 seats required for the TVK to reach the majority mark.

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to reach Chennai by today afternoon.