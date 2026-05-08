Rahul Gandhi, Congress top brass to attend Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM

TVK had emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, but remained short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government on its own.

The Congress later formally announced its support to TVK and Vijay in forming the next government in the state, effectively ending its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in favour of backing the new political formation. Congress had contested the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance before extending support to TVK.

With the backing of the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Vijay’s party has crossed the majority threshold in the Assembly.

The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, which won two seats each, extended support to TVK, taking the alliance tally beyond the halfway mark along with the Congress’ five MLAs.

In an official letter, the CPI(M) conveyed its support to TVK for the formation of the government in the state, while the CPI extended “conditional support” to the Vijay-led party in favour of “stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu.”