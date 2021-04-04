STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Elections West Bengal Elections

West Bengal polls: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges TMC supporters to join Congress

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. 

Published: 04th April 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KAMARHATI (West Bengal): Claiming that Trinamool Congress' days are numbered, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Mamata Banerjee's party supporters to join Congress or Sanjukta Morcha.

"Mamata Banerjee knows that her and TMC's days are about to end. So, she called Sonia Gandhi to save her before she gets finished. Therefore I would suggest TMC supporters to join Congress and Sanjutkato Morch", Chowdhury said.

"The TMC leader lost morally. So all the TMC activists are told to join the Congress or the Sanjukta Morcha now.

"The Trinamool Supremo is losing in Nandigram and she has understood that. She was sitting in the booth for 2 hours, from there she was calling the Governor and even writing letters to Sonia Gandhi," she added.

Both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have undertaken power-packed rallies and mega roadshows ahead of the third phase. The Samyukt Morcha, the alliance of the Congress, Left Front and the Indian Secular Force (ISF) were found a little backfoot when it comes to fierce campaigning.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Trinamool Congress TMC West Bengal polls West Bengal elections Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp