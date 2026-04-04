RG Kar case reshapes Panihati contest as victim’s mother takes on TMC bastion

PANIHATI: Twenty months after the rape and murder of a young doctor inside Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered nationwide outrage, the politics of that crime has caught up with Bengal's election battlefield.

In Panihati, a constituency that for nearly six decades changed hands only between the Left and the Congress and later TMC, the April 29 contest is no longer just another election.

In this north Kolkata suburb, now regarded as a safe TMC seat, voters are being asked less about local grievances and more about a question that has haunted Bengal since August 2024: "Who failed the RG Kar victim, and who can still deliver justice?"

With the BJP fielding the victim doctor's mother, the TMC defending a fortress built over three decades, and the CPI(M) trying to reclaim a protest movement it helped lead, Panihati has become the constituency where Bengal's most emotionally charged issue is headed for its fiercest political test.

The BJP has fielded the victim doctor's mother, Ratna Debnath, against Tirthankar Ghosh, son of veteran TMC leader and outgoing MLA Nirmal Ghosh.

What is at stake in Panihati is no longer merely a seat in the assembly.

It is the attempt by rival parties to claim ownership of Bengal's biggest protest movement in years and of the anger, grief and unanswered questions that still surround the RG Kar case.

For the BJP, the candidature is an attempt to convert the anger and distrust generated by the RG Kar movement into an anti-TMC vote.

For the ruling TMC, which has held the seat since 2011 through chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, it is a test of whether a hardened organisational bastion can survive a wave of public anger.

And for the CPI(M), whose cadres and student wings were among the most visible faces of the protests, Panihati offers a chance to reclaim a movement it believes the BJP is now trying to appropriate.