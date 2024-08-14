Women 'Reclaim the Night' on the streets of Kolkata as country celebrates 78th Independence Day

Thousands of people especially women have taken to the streets of Kolkata as a part of a massive protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the city's R G kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chants of "We want justice!" flooded throughout the streets of the city as people gathered in large numbers with placards.

"I had office for eleven hours today. But I still wanted to come. This is how a woman should feel at night, to walk freely and not get raped in a hospital room," a woman participating in the protest said.

Banners of the protest titled 'Reclaim the Night' flooded social media urging people from all walks of life to participate in the peaceful protest from 11.55 pm as the country will celebrate its 78th independence Day at the stroke of midnight.

As an effort to boost the protest and help more engagement into the protest, the Kolkata Metro Railway had announced two extra pairs of trains running in the North-South corridor to cater to the movement of the protestors.