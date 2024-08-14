Kolkata rape-murder: Multiple questions to be addressed as CBI takes over investigation

KOLKATA: After the CBI took over the investigation of the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, multiple questions were raised regarding the investigation.

The HOD of the pulmonology department of the college told the police that on the day of the incident, he conducted a class at the seminar hall and after the class, the door was locked by the sister-in-charge. Questions have been raised about who opened the door at midnight.

The sister-in-charge will be interrogated. Sources in the CBI said that a forensic team from Delhi reached and investigated the spot for an hour. They also went to the girl’s hostel.

According to the investigation, it was also found that the memo number of the transfer order of the past principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was 807 while the memo number of the medical superintendent's suspension order was 811.

Questions have been raised about how a memo number be written earlier and transferred later by the state government.

However, CM Banerjee at a meeting mentioned that if Kolkata Police could get some more time then they could have interrogated more people and then if they failed to investigate the matter, the case should be transferred to CBI. But the Calcutta High Court did not wait and gave the order for the CBI enquiry.

She also mentioned that the state government has arrested the main accused within 12 hours of the incident and social media is trying to distort information. The state government is doing their best to look after every possible way so that the victim’s family gets justice.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police on Wednesday countered the allegations of mishandling the case of the alleged rape and murder.

On their X handle, Kolkata Police mentioned “Reports of Kolkata Police informing the family members about possible suicide are false. The family confirmed that the call did not come from Kolkata Police.”

Kolkata Police also claimed that it did not cremate the body of the deceased. It was done by the family members themselves.