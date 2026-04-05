Mamata urges voters to 'take revenge' for deletion of names from electoral rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called on voters to “take revenge” for the removal of names from electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress chief also asked those whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to file appeals before the tribunal.

Addressing an election rally at Samserganj, she said, "Cast your votes to take revenge for deletion of people's names, and against the SIR so that the results reflect that."

Samserganj was the epicentre of violence during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district in April 2025,

Mamata asked the TMC workers to remain vigilant till the counting date on May 4. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

In an apparent reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee alleged that he was behind the deletion of voters' names in West Bengal during the SIR exercise.

"If you have the guts, fight directly," she said.

Asking all TMC workers to be on guard during the poll period, Banerjee said, "I hope none of our booth agents will sell themselves off to the BJP, in the interest of West Bengal."

Claiming that EVM machines will be made to malfunction at some places, the TMC chief instructed party workers not to allow EC officials to repair the machines and instead demand replacements.