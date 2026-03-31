Mamata alleges BJP adding illegal voters from other states; Bengal CEO says will probe allegation

'SIR means devastation'

If the BJP tries to "squeeze in illegal voters from outside" in Bengal's electoral rolls, people will resist, Banerjee said at her second poll rally of the day in Garbeta.

"It will not get a single vote because the people of Bengal know that the saffron party has implemented this trick in states like Bihar and Maharashtra and got away with it because the opposition there failed to understand the ploy," she added.

Claiming that the BJP has "no respect" for Bengal and its people, the chief minister accused the party of colluding with the Election Commission and deleting names of women and minorities from the state's electoral rolls in the garb of the SIR exercise.

"It broke my heart to see the pictures of mothers and sisters belonging to Hindu, tribal, Muslim and scheduled caste communities, as well as elderly citizens, standing in queues once again to appeal before tribunals after their names were deleted from the SIR rolls. SIR means 'sarvanash' (devastation)," she said.

Banerjee claimed that it was her legal challenge before the Supreme Court that made the EC add 22 lakh names to the rolls.

On 18 lakhs deletions from supplementary lists, Banerjee alleged, "The BJP and the EC are snatching the citizenship, constitutional and democratic rights of people. We will fight them every inch of the way."

At the Garbeta rally, the CM claimed that the "BJP would have deleted 5 crore names" from Bengal's electoral rolls had her party not fought back.

"Forget who your TMC candidate is in your respective constituencies, consider me your candidate in all 294 seats of the state," she told the gathering.

"There will be no detention camps and no NRC in Bengal as long as we are in power," Banerjee added.

The TMC chief said that it was time to topple the BJP-led central government, which, she alleged, has politicised all statutory and constitutional bodies of the country, depriving citizens of their recourse to rights and justice.

"We will take Delhi after coming to power in Bengal. BJP has converted all constitutional bodies into their party offices. It's high time we take them back," she said.