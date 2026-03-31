West Bengal polls: SIR deletions, communal undercurrents shape poll battle in Murshidabad's violence-hit seats

KOLKATA: In West Bengal's Murshidabad, a district where Muslims constitute roughly two-thirds of the population, communal undercurrents and deletion of names from the electoral rolls under the SIR are seen as major factors that would decide the fate of the Assembly poll candidates.

After the electoral rolls were published on February 28, post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR), over 11 lakh voters were kept under adjudication in Murshidabad.

This was around 20 per cent of the 55 lakh voters in the district.

Political analysts believe that even though the SIR deletions might put the Trinamool Congress in a tight spot, voters who passed the filter are likely to rally behind the incumbent party against the BJP.

Apart from this, the recurring communal violence in the district since 2025 has dominated the political discourse, and that might be a clincher.

On April 12, 2025, a mob broke down the main door of 72-year-old Harogobinda Das's house in Samsergunj, dragged him and his son Chandan (42) out, struck them with axes and stood guard till they bled to death.

What began as protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, earlier that week, quickly turned violent in Jangipur, Samserganj, Dhulian and Suti areas.

Protestors blocked national highways and torched police vehicles.

Houses were set ablaze, while reports of the mob cutting off the water supply to prevent fires from being extinguished also poured in.

It took the Calcutta High Court's intervention, ordering the deployment of armed central forces, the state issuing prohibitory orders, and the temporary suspension of internet to stem the violence.

Nearly 60 FIRs were lodged, and about 300 people were arrested.

Hundreds of victims fled their homes and crossed the Bhagirathi river to take shelter in the adjacent Malda district. Even almost a year after the incident, the wound festers.