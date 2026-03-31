SIR risks disenfranchisement of genuine Bengal voters: Mamata writes to CEC

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the poll panel's actions under the SIR exercise risk disenfranchisement of genuine voters in Bengal.

In her three-page letter, she also alleged that the actions of the Election Commission (EC) were undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people.

"BJP agents have been caught red-handed flooding the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal with thousands of fraudulent Form 6 applications to smuggle non-residents and outsiders into Bengal’s electoral rolls. This is an attempt at voter hijacking, the same dirty game BJP successfully played in Maharashtra and Delhi," Banerjee wrote on X, posting a copy of the letter.

Citing flaws in the SIR process, Banerjee accused the EC of a "direct assault on free and fair elections in Bengal."

"While over 60 lakh genuine voters remain under adjudication and more than 200 lives have already been lost due to the flawed SIR process, the ECI is now suspiciously rushing to entertain these bulk fraudulent applications behind closed doors," she said.

"This is not only illegal and against the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, but a direct assault on free and fair elections in Bengal," she added.

Banerjee urged the commission to ensure "free and fair elections" and uphold constitutional principles.

"The decisions being taken by the Election Commission of India appear to be undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people. This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority," she said.

"Bengal will not allow its democracy to be stolen in broad daylight. The people of Bengal are watching," the TMC chief added.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4