Tribunal recognises Congress candidate as voter days before Bengal poll nomination deadline

KOLKATA: In its first verdict, an appellate tribunal has recognised a Congress-nominated candidate from Farakka in Murshidabad district as a legal voter, just 17 days before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on 23 April. The second phase will be held on 29 April.

With the order of the tribunal, headed by former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam of the Calcutta High Court, Congress candidate Mohtab Sheikh heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday, a day before 6 April, the last date for submitting nomination papers for the first phase of the polls. Following the directive, he can file his nomination on Monday.

The tribunal on Sunday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include Mohtab Sheikh’s name in the supplementary list by the same night.

Mohtab, a contestant from the Farakka Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, had landed in trouble after his name did not figure in the supplementary list of voters marked as ‘under adjudication’ by the ECI.

Following directives of the Supreme Court, judicial officers were assigned to verify documents of more than 60 lakh adjudicated voters belonging to ‘logical discrepancy’ and ‘unmapped’ categories after the Commission released the final voters’ list on 28 February, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

Mohtab could not find his name in the post-SIR final list as he belonged to the ‘logical discrepancy’ category. He became one of the 60 lakh adjudicated voters across the state.

According to the Supreme Court’s directive, voters can move any of the 19 appellate tribunals to retain their voting rights if their names do not appear in the supplementary lists prepared by judicial officers.

Around 50 lakh of the 60 lakh adjudicated voters have been disposed of so far by the judicial officers.

Sources in the Commission said that 45 per cent of the disposed cases have been rejected from the supplementary lists.