Show-cause notice issued to Malda ADM for negligence in gherao of judicial officers

KOLKATA: The District Magistrate (DM) of Malda on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the Additional DM on charge of his alleged negligence in connection with the gheraoing of seven judicial officers (JOs) at the block development office II in West Bengal's Kaliachak.

According to sources in the Malda district administration, the ADM Ansari Sheikh was sent to control the situation at the Kaliachak BDO II office where the seven JOs were held hostages for more than seven hours since 4 pm on April 2 in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Ansari was also instructed to keep the DM updated sharing inputs from the ground zero. But he allegedly didn’t share the updates to the DM for about five hours at a time when the protest spread in other sensitive areas like Sujapur and Mothabari in Malda and other adjoining districts. Sources also said that the ADM was also instructed to keep watch on the incident early Wednesday afternoon.

The DM has sought clarifications on why the ADM, who is an IAS officer, was apparently silent without sharing any inputs from the spot with the former. It tantamount to ‘serious negligence’ in duty, the DM felt in his show-cause notice.