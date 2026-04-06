TMC, BJP trade hate speech charges ahead of Bengal polls; approach EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed complaints against each other with the Election Commission, alleging hate speech, threats and derogatory remarks as campaigning intensifies ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The controversy centres on comments involving the BJP’s Panihati candidate, the mother of the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered last year, and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

In a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the TMC MP accused the BJP nominee of making “objectionable, threatening and derogatory” remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including statements that allegedly posed a threat to her life.

Calling the remarks “deeply disturbing”, he urged the poll panel to intervene, order an inquiry and initiate strict action to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Banerjee said such language undermines free and fair elections by creating fear and hostility among voters. The TMC said it is part of BJP’s attempt to inject confrontation and intimidation into Bengal’s political discourse.