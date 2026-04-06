TMC, BJP trade hate speech charges ahead of Bengal polls; approach EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed complaints against each other with the Election Commission, alleging hate speech, threats and derogatory remarks as campaigning intensifies ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
The controversy centres on comments involving the BJP’s Panihati candidate, the mother of the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered last year, and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.
In a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the TMC MP accused the BJP nominee of making “objectionable, threatening and derogatory” remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including statements that allegedly posed a threat to her life.
Calling the remarks “deeply disturbing”, he urged the poll panel to intervene, order an inquiry and initiate strict action to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.
Banerjee said such language undermines free and fair elections by creating fear and hostility among voters. The TMC said it is part of BJP’s attempt to inject confrontation and intimidation into Bengal’s political discourse.
The BJP responded with a counter-complaint to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Kalyan Banerjee of making “derogatory, provocative and hateful” remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The party submitted a video clip as evidence and claimed the comments were part of a broader pattern of inflammatory rhetoric by TMC leaders.
In its submission, the BJP alleged that the remarks were intended to provoke and polarise voters during the campaign, and reflected a “systemic disregard” for the Model Code of Conduct.
The party sought action against Banerjee, including removal of the video, restrictions on further speeches, and initiation of legal proceedings.
The Panihati constituency has emerged as a key battleground after the BJP fielded the victim’s mother, turning last year’s outrage over the RG Kar case into a campaign issue.
While the BJP projects her candidature as a symbol of justice and resistance, the TMC has accused the party of politicising personal tragedy for electoral gain.
(With inputs from PTI)