West Bengal SIR: 60 lakh claims of those deleted from voters' list to be decided on Monday, says SC

NEW DELHI: Observing that the central forces will remain deployed keeping in mind the recent incidents, the Supreme Court on Monday said around 60 lakh claims and objections of those removed from voters' lists in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal will be decided during the day.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi referred to the letter of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice and said that judicial officers decided over 59.15 lakh claims and objections out of approximately 60 lakh cases by noon on April 6.

"The central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in the past," the CJI said, adding, "If state machinery fails, then we will see what can be done."

The bench observed that even in Malda district, where judicial officers reportedly faced disruptions including gherao, around eight lakh cases had been disposed of.

The Election Commission, represented by senior advocate D S Naidu, informed the bench that the remaining claims would be decided during the day and that a supplementary electoral roll would be published later on Monday night.