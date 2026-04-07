Congress releases Bengal poll manifesto, promises free education for women, govt jobs to youths

KOLKATA: promising, among others, free education for women up to post-graduation level and filling all vacant government posts with yours within one year.

The manifesto, released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Tuesday evening, projected the party as a third alternative for the people of the state, besides the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

"In the last 15 years of its rule in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has done little for the development of the state. There is a need for investment and the creation of employment opportunities. The BJP, too, does not talk about economy or job creation, but is only interested in polarisation," Kharge said.