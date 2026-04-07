Congress releases Bengal poll manifesto, promises free education for women, govt jobs to youths

KOLKATA: promising, among others, free education for women up to post-graduation level and filling all vacant government posts with yours within one year.
The manifesto, released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Tuesday evening, projected the party as a third alternative for the people of the state, besides the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
"In the last 15 years of its rule in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has done little for the development of the state. There is a need for investment and the creation of employment opportunities. The BJP, too, does not talk about economy or job creation, but is only interested in polarisation," Kharge said.
The Congress, in its manifesto, promised a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000, free education up to the postgraduate level, and free government transport for all women.
The party further pledged to set up AI and skill development centres in all districts of West Bengal, along with providing health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state.
Additionally, the manifesto promised Rs 15,000 per year for marginal and landless farmers, and up to 200 units of free electricity for tillers.
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29.
Votes will be counted on May 4.