Mamata Banerjee’s allegation against TN CM Stalin, Congress triggers INDIA bloc rift

KOLKATA: Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that her Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK chief, M K Stalin, and the Congress might have a secret understanding with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Her remarks triggered a controversy among partners of the INDIA bloc, a national alliance of anti-BJP forces, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Besides the Trinamool Congress, 28 anti-BJP parties, including the Congress, CPI-M, DMK, and others, are part of the INDIA bloc.

While addressing an election campaign in Nakashipara, Mamata spoke about the purported “secret understanding” between the Congress and DMK and the ECI. Political observers felt that Mamata’s doubts are significant, especially as she has repeatedly claimed that the ECI is carrying out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal by deleting names of a large number of voters at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.