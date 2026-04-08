AI-powered control room with 90 screens to monitor 80,700 polling booths 24x7 during Bengal elections

KOLKATA: A central control room equipped with an AI system, 90 screens, around 100 laptops, and staffed by 200 young micro-observers from various central government offices, along with 10 toll-free numbers, has been set up to monitor 80,650 polling stations across 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal during the election.

This extensive surveillance arrangement, which includes around two lakh web cameras, comes in the backdrop of the deletion of around 91 lakh voters’ names following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has, for the first time in West Bengal—one of the few states often marked by large-scale election violence, sometimes even claiming lives—set up a central “war room” on the fourth floor of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal to ensure free and fair elections.

Polling in the state will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Each polling booth will be equipped with one camera inside and one outside, while sensitive booths will have three cameras.

The hi-tech central control command centre located at the CEO's office in the Shipping Corporation of India building on Strand Road will enable round-the-clock real-time monitoring of polling stations, personnel, agents, voters, police, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) through GS both inside and outside.