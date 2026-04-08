EC removes Bengal observer for failing to state number of polling stations in his constituency

The Election Commission on Wednesday removed Cooch Behar Dakshin’s general observer, Anurag Yadav, after he was found unaware of the number of polling stations in the assembly constituency, an official said.

During a briefing of observers, Yadav failed to state the number of polling stations in his constituency, prompting the EC to order his immediate removal, they added.

"When Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asked him about the number of polling stations in his constituency, Yadav appeared flustered and took several minutes before replying that there were 125 polling stations in Cooch Behar Dakshin," an official said.

"The CEC was displeased with Yadav's performance and directed him to leave his post immediately," he said.

Competence and familiarity with constituency details are critical for the smooth conduct of elections, he added.

Cooch Behar Dakshin will vote in the first of the two-phase West Bengal elections on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)