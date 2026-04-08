BJP chief Nabin accuses TMC of altering Bengal’s demography; vows reversal if voted to power

BJP leader Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has taken land belonging to the people of West Bengal and handed it over to infiltrators, thereby altering the state’s demography.

Addressing an election rally in Alipurduar in north Bengal, he said that once the BJP forms a “double-engine” government in the state, it will reverse these demographic changes and expel Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has worked to snatch the land rights of the people of West Bengal and give those away to the infiltrators, changing the state's demography," Nabin said.

He alleged the Trinamool Congress government has "disfigured West Bengal's identity and altered its demography". The residents of Bengal were being "forced" to leave the state owing to the TMC's appeasement politics and lawlessness, the BJP chief alleged.

He accused the TMC dispensation of forcing the state's people to leave and helping Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in Bengal.

Asserting that West Bengal has a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart, the BJP chief said, "The wheels of development are turning backwards in Bengal. The TMC government has altered the state's identity and demography."

"First it was the Congress, then the Left, and now the TMC. The state, which once led the country in every field -- from industries to culture -- is now shrouded in darkness," Nabin alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)