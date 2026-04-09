West Bengal Elections

BJP deleted over 90 lakh voters during SIR to grab power in Bengal: Mamata

The TMC supremo said the ruling party would move a court to ensure that all those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally in North 24 Parganas on Thursday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally in North 24 Parganas on Thursday.(Screengrab | X@AITCOfficial)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of deleting names of over 90 lakh people from the voter lists to grab power in the state and asserted that her party will win the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas, the TMC supremo said the ruling party would move a court to ensure that all those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.

"You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," she said while attacking the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state.

Her comments came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the SIR exercise in the state.

The TMC supremo also alleged, "People are being tortured in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali. It terms Bengali as a foreign language, and described Bengali-speaking people as infiltrators."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally in North 24 Parganas on Thursday.
'Picked and removed like lice': Mamata alleges minority communities targeted as 91 lakh voters deleted after SIR
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal elections 2026

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