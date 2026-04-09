Modi pledges six guarantees if BJP wins, asks voters to end 'nirmam' TMC rule for 'Viksit Bengal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised six guarantees to the people if the BJP wins the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led government for alleged misrule and urging voters to remove the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power.

Speaking at a rally in Haldia, the stronghold of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, Modi said the ruling state government was "pulling Bengal back" and claimed a BJP government would replace the TMC’s rule of ‘Bhoy’ (fear) with one of ‘Bharosa’ (trust), while making all public servants accountable to the people.

Modi also pledged that the BJP will reopen all files on corruption and crimes against women "that the TMC has suppressed", and all leaders involved in graft will be jailed.

"Government facilities will be made available to all genuine citizens, and infiltrators will not be allowed to stay in this country," Modi told the gathering. He also promised that once the BJP forms a government in the state, "we will implement 7th Pay Commission for state employees, teachers and those working in related sectors".

Targeting the TMC dispensation over the development issue, Modi said, "While the country is walking on the path of progress, the TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel government) is pulling Bengal back."

"To usher in a 'Viksit Bengal', it is essential that the party is removed from power," the prime minister said.