ECI bars civic volunteers, village police from uniformed duty ahead of Bengal polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued fresh guidelines to tighten election-day oversight in West Bengal, directing the withdrawal of civic volunteers and Green (village) police from regular duties in uniform during the critical pre-poll period, sources said on Friday.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, the ECI directed that these personnel must refrain from wearing uniforms and will not be issued command certificates (CCs) for five days surrounding polling, they said.

The restrictions will take effect three days prior to each polling date and continue until the day after voting concludes.

West Bengal is scheduled to vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Under the new guidelines, civic volunteers may still be deployed at banks and other high-footfall locations such as markets and shopping malls, but they must operate in plain clothes and will be barred from any election-related duties or general law and order responsibilities, the sources said.

They indicated that while civic volunteers are typically required to wear uniforms on duty, there have allegedly been instances of non-compliance in the past, with some reportedly avoiding uniforms in the days leading up to elections, only to appear in uniform on polling day.