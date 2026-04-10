To counter TMC's Bengali pride plank, BJP wraps manifesto in state's culture and heritage

KOLKATA: In a telling shift in political messaging, the BJP on Friday wrapped its familiar Hindutva plank in the language of Bengali pride, culture and heritage, seeking to blunt the TMC's long-running charge that the saffron party is "anti-Bengali" and culturally alien to the state.

From promising a 'Vande Mataram Museum' and a Shaktipeeth circuit to invoking Rabindranath Tagore, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rajbongshi icon Thakur Panchanan Barma, the BJP's manifesto attempted a careful balancing act - retaining its core ideological appeal while appropriating the cultural grammar that has shaped Bengal's politics since 2021.

The document, unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marked perhaps the clearest acknowledgement yet by the BJP that in Bengal, electoral success cannot come through Hindutva alone.

For a party that has traditionally foregrounded issues such as infiltration, religious polarisation and nationalism, the manifesto's repeated emphasis on "Bangla's glory", "Bengal's civilisation" and "Bengali Hindu cultural identity" signalled a strategic course correction.

"To promote Bengal's culture, we will build a Vande Mataram Museum. Through this museum, Bengal's culture, already admired across the world, will gain fresh recognition and revival," Shah said while unveiling the manifesto.

The BJP also promised a law to ensure "freedom of religious faith and worship", saying every individual would have the right to freely practise religion without restrictions.

The manifesto promised to develop a Chaitanya Mahaprabhu spiritual circuit, create Tagore-inspired cultural centres, establish a modern theatre institute and raise the annual grant for theatre groups to Rs 1 lakh.

It pledged to strengthen the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore through scholarships for young artists, cultural institutions in his name and initiatives to preserve and propagate his work nationally and globally.