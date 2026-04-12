BJP planning to divide Bengal into three parts through delimitation: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Central government plans to split the state into three parts through a delimitation exercise.

Addressing poll rallies in Chhatna and Onda in Bankura district and Khandagosh in Purba Bardhaman, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed parts of Bengal could be merged with Bihar or Odisha, both ruled by BJP-led NDA governments.

“The BJP is planning to bring in a delimitation bill in Parliament to divide West Bengal into three parts. It may merge parts of West Bengal with Bihar or Odisha, and torture Bengalis there,” Mamata said.

She also alleged that the BJP had struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to oust the Trinamool Congress from power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Her remarks referred to a viral video linked to Aam Janata Unnayan Party leader Humayun Kabir, purportedly mentioning contacts with BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and funds aimed at splitting minority votes.

Banerjee further alleged that central forces deployed for the polls were “disrespecting” women during searches.

Launching a sharp attack, she accused the BJP of bribing voters and termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as the “country’s biggest scam” in recent times.