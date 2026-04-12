ECI to send central team to Bengal to review poll preparedness ahead of two-phase voting

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to send a high level central team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati to West Bengal on Monday to take final stock of preparedness for the two-phase voting on April 23 and 29.

Noting that the visiting team will be divided into two groups, a source in the poll panel said one group will review preparedness in South Bengal districts, including East Burdwan, West Burdwan, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Kolkata. The second group will hold meetings for North Bengal districts such as Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, among others.

According to sources, both groups, led by senior ECI officials from New Delhi, will also deliberate and discuss issues with general and police observers appointed by the Commission, along with district collectors and police chiefs.

They added that, for the first time, the ECI has instructed the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to make regular visits to district headquarters, interact with poll officials and personally assess preparations.

“This is the first time that the CEO himself is making district visits. All these initiatives are to ensure absolutely free, fair and violence-free polls,” a source said, adding that special ECI teams will also hold meetings in the state for the first time.

In the first phase of voting on April 23, 152 Assembly constituencies will go to polls, covering the entire North Bengal and parts of South Bengal. The second phase on April 29 will cover the remaining districts, including Kolkata and adjoining areas such as North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.