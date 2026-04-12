West Bengal Elections

NIA detains Congress candidate, six others over Malda gherao incident; ISF member arrested

An official said ISF panchayat member Golam Rabbani was arrested based on leads from the interrogation of AIMIM member Mofakkarul Islam, earlier held by state police.
National Investigation Agency officials' image used for representational purposes only.
National Investigation Agency officials' image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) detained seven people, including a Congress candidate for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, and arrested a panchayat member for the gherao of judicial officers by locals protesting against the deletion of voter names in the Special Intensive Resivision (SIR) in Malda.

According to an official, the NIA, tasked by the Election Commission to probe into the gherao incident, picked up the Congress Mothabari candidate, Sayem Chowdhury, along with some of his associated while he was campaigning in the Alinagar panchayat area.

"According to preliminary information, ISF's gram panchayat member Golam Rabbani was arrested based on leads obtained during the interrogation of Mofakkarul Islam, an AIMIM member, who had earlier been held by the state police," the official said.

NIA sources said Rabbani is likely to be brought to Kolkata and produced before a court.

"Our officials believe that interrogating him would yield crucial information related to the incident," he said.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

National Investigation Agency officials' image used for representational purposes only.
Show-cause notice issued to Malda ADM for negligence in gherao of judicial officers
National Investigating Agency
gherao
Judicial officers
West Bengal elections 2026

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