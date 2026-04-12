Mithun Chakraborty defends SIR in Bengal; says TMC raising issue out of ‘fear of defeat’

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, saying it was carried out in accordance with constitutional provisions.

He accused the TMC of raising objections out of “fear of defeat” in the upcoming Assembly polls, and asserted that the exercise does not violate anyone’s rights.

"SIR is not an issue in any other state. It has been undertaken by the Election Commission as per the Constitution. In Tamil Nadu, it was conducted smoothly. There was no problem anywhere else except in West Bengal," he told PTI Videos on the sidelines of a roadshow in Paschim Medinipur district.

"The TMC government in West Bengal is creating a fuss over SIR as they are afraid of losing due to it," Chakraborty claimed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been criticising the BJP over the SIR, accusing the party of "forcefully" deleting the names of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the exercise.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(WIth inputs from PTI)