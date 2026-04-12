Netaji kin Chandra Bose joins TMC ahead of Bengal polls; slams BJP for ‘divisive politics’

Chandra Bose, grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose and a former BJP leader, joined the Trinamool Congress on Sunday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

He joined the party in the presence of state minister Bratya Basu and TMC MP Kirti Azad.

After joining, Bose criticised the BJP, alleging that it engages in divisive politics and fails to uphold the ideals of Netaji.

“Today, we are seeing that the BJP indulges in divisive politics and spreads communal hatred. We must now fight to save India and resist divisive politics,” he said soon after joining the TMC.

Chandra Bose had joined the BJP in 2016 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls that year from Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He later contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kolkata Dakshin, but tasted defeat again.

His differences with the BJP leadership had widened over time, and in September 2023, he announced his resignation from the party.

After quitting the saffron party, Chandra Bose had on multiple occasions praised Banerjee for her stand on several issues.

On March 27, he had described his decision to join the BJP as a “historic blunder”, in a social media post.

“If the objective of any party is to create division among voters to win elections, I cannot accept that,” he had written.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(WIth inputs from PTI)